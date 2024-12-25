Middlesbrough made a number of impactful signings over the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick forging together a side that look set to battle for a spot in the top six right the way through 2025.

While Ben Doak has been one of the most eye-catching signings after joining on loan from Liverpool, Boro also recruited the likes of Tommy Conway, Aidan Morris, and Neto Borges to add to the wealth of talent already at their disposal.

Another man to join the Riverside revolution was Delano Burgzorg, who made the move from German side Mainz after being one of the few bright sparks in a Huddersfield Town side that dropped down into League One the season before while on loan.

Having signed a four-year deal with the club, the frontman could well be around the North East for some time yet and taking a look at Capology’s estimates for player wages, he will be all the better for it.

Delano Burgzorg’s total Middlesbrough earnings estimation

According to the estimates given, Burgzorg will be raking in £20,000 a week this year - although extra bonuses are likely to be added to that - meaning his yearly salary just about tops the £1 million mark.

At a predicted £1,040,000 per year across the four years he is with the club, the Surinamese star is set to pocket £4.16 million during his time with the club, which is enough for him to buy a top Championship defender if he so wishes.

While the attacker has had some impact during his time on Teesside, the fact that he had to wait until November to net his first goal for his new employers is proof that Middlesbrough will be expecting more from him in 2025, with a play-off push on the cards, while a battle for automatic promotion is far from out the picture.

How Delano Burgzorg’s salary compares to Middlesbrough FC teammates

When it comes to weekly wage at the Riverside, Burgzorg is among the top five earners at the club at this moment in time, with a number of summer 2024 signings joining him near the top of the list.

Middlesbrough top earner estimates 24/25 season (Capology) Player Weekly Wage Luke Ayling £30,000 Jonny Howson £25,000 Neto Borges £20,000 Delano Burgzorg £20,000 Isaiah Jones £15,000 Riley McGree £15,000

Luke Ayling is top dog when it comes to earnings if we go by Capology's estimates, with the former Leeds United man grabbing £30,000 a week for his role in the backline, which equates to £1.56 million per year.

Fan favourite Jonny Howson [pictured] is next up with £25,000 heading into his pocket each pay day, which will tot up to £1.3 million over the course of a year, although the midfielder is currently in the last year of his deal with the club heading into January.

Having also arrived six months ago, Neto Borges is the only other player to command £20,000 like Burgzorg, although the Brazilian’s three-year deal will see him earn less during his entire contract with the club, compared to Burgzorg’s four-year stay.

In fact, if he sees out his current deal at the Riverside, Burgzorg is the player destined to earn the most at the club at this time, with only the likes of Riley McGree, Finn Azaz, Tommy Conway and Micah Hamilton having four-year deals at this moment in time, although none earn more than the attacker right now.