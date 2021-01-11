Dejphon Chansiri’s stance revealed as Sheffield Wednesday managerial search continues

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is in ‘no rush’ to appoint a permanent successor to Tony Pulis at Hillsborough, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls parted company with Pulis on December 28, less than 24 hours before the Welshman was set to pit his wits against former club Middlesbrough.

He was never given the chance though, and since sacking Pulis, Chansiri has come out and issued some strong words on the 62-year-old, labelling the hiring as a ‘mistake’ and describing Pulis as ‘the worst’ manager he’s had at the club.

There’s been an upturn in form since Neil Thompson took over as caretaker boss, starting with victory over Boro and then following it up with another league success over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Thompson could be in the frame to land the role on a full-time basis, but it’s thought that many experienced managers from all over the world have applied to take on the prestigious job.

Paul Cook, Chris Coleman, Gus Poyet and Paco Jemez are among some of the names that have been linked to the role and you would think that Chansiri would want to tie up a deal soon so the Owls can move forward in the January transfer window.

But according to the Star, Chansiri hasn’t got a time-frame in mind for the next boss, but what we do know is that Thompson will be in charge for Saturday’s visit to Coventry City.

The Verdict

Because of how disastrous the Pulis appointment turned out, it’s easy to see why Chansiri is biding his time when it comes to who will take Sheffield Wednesday forward.

But Chansiri simply cannot afford to leave it too long, and some of the top names on the shortlist could get snapped up by other clubs before he can do anything about it.

This is around the time of the season where clubs start to get twitchy feet and make drastic decisions on the manager front, and with Paul Cook being one of the leading contenders, he could easily go to another Championship club if Chansiri doesn’t make a move.

If you believe reports though, Chansiri will be going down the foreign manager route again, bringing the likes of Poyet, Jemez, Rene Weiler and Vladimir Ivic into the mix – Wednesday fans will just be happy to hopefully see some stability in-place when someone is finally appointed.