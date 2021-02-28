Dejphon Chansiri’s stance on Sheffield Wednesday new manager hunt clarified

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri reportedly wants to bring in a new manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season but is yet to make a formal approach.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson has been in charge at Hillsborough since Tony Pulis’ sacking back in December but amid a very poor run in form, it seems a permanent replacement could be brought in soon.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Wednesday owner wants the next manager to join on a short-term contract until just the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

It is understood that has slimmed down Chansiri’s shortlist but he is yet to formally approach anyone having not yet made a decision on who is the preferred candidate.

The Owls are running out of time to make an appointment as yesterday’s defeat to Luton Town – their fourth on the bounce – has left them six points adrift of safety.

Reports elsewhere have revealed that Paul Cook remains interested but that he wants a longer-term contract than it appears Chansiri would be willing to offer.

The Verdict

This is unlikely to fill Wednesday supporters with much hope but in some ways, you can see where the owner is coming from.

He’s sacked two managers this season and is clearly very cautious about who to bring in next and how much replacing them may cost.

The issue for the Owls is that despite it being a historic club with a big fanbase, it’s not the most attractive proposition for prospective managers at the moment and this stance from Chansiri is only likely to make things worse.

Wednesday need to act quickly but try and get the right manager in, this update doesn’t fill you with confidence that they’re going to do that.