Dejphon Chansiri’s Sheffield Wednesday stance outlined as price tag revealed

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has no intention of selling the club, a report from a print edition of The Sun (09/05, p59) has claimed.

The Owls’ relegation to League One was confirmed on Saturday, following a 3-3 draw with Derby County on the final day of the season, that saw Wednesday finish bottom of the Championship table.

That was however, influenced by a six-point deduction for breaching EFL spending rules after Chansiri’s purchase of Hillsborough earlier in the season, without which the Owls would just about have secured safety.

In a statement issued after the club’s drop into the third-tier of English football had been confirmed, Chansiri admitted that he takes full responsibility for the club’s relegation.

But despite that, it seems the Wednesday owner, who bought the club back in 2015, will still be there next season.

According to this latest update, Chansiri has ‘no plans’ to sell the club, and it is thought that he “won’t budge” from his position, according to sources.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 18 Morgan Fox Yes No

It has also been suggested that one party interested in buying the club, were told that it would cost them a fee in the region of £160million to do so.

The Verdict

This seems like a strange stance for Chansiri to take to me.

It is clear that things haven’t worked out under his guidance in recent years, and supporters have not hidden their frustrations with him either.

As a result, given the way things have gone, it could be argued that stepping away from his role could be in the best interests of the club, and it would certainly take him out of the firing line.

However, sadly for Wednesday supporters, it seems as though Chansiri will not be doing that, and given the situation they now find themselves in, it is hard to see anyone wanting to spend £160million on the club at this moment in time.