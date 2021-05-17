Dejphon Chansiri’s Sheffield Wednesday future assessed as club legend discusses potential potential sale

Carlton Palmer says that he ‘doubts very much’ that Dejphon Chansiri will sell Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Owls are facing a huge few weeks and months after the club suffered relegation from the Championship last weekend following a 3-3 draw with Derby County on the final day of the season.

As a result the South Yorkshire club are preparing for life in the third tier with an incredibly dark cloud hovering over Hillsborough.

A huge part of Wednesday’s downfall has been their financial woes with the club being handed a six-point deduction at the start of last term – a sanction which proved fatal in sending the club to relegation.

But while Chansiri will take much of the blame from supporters, Sheffield Wednesday favourite Carlton Palmer believes that it doesn’t mean that the owner is likely to sell the club any time soon.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Palmer said: “The size of the club Sheffield Wednesday in League One is not going to be worth the money it’s worth in the Championship or the Premier League, so I doubt very much whether he’s going to sell now.

“He might get a few offers because people will try it on in the position that they’re in and see if he’s willing to sell, but we all know he’s not short of a few quid. He’s talking about righting the wrongs, so let’s see.”

The verdict

I’d be hugely surprised if Dejphon Chansiri was to sell Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Owls are in a terrible position but given the wealth of the club’s owner it seems highly unlikely that he’ll look to offload them when their stock is so low.

If Chansiri was to sell then he’d get nowhere near the sort of money that he would if the club were in the Championship, and so I’d expect him to give them at least one more year to try and get the club promoted again.

Even then, I’d be surprised if he was to sell given the potential of the club.