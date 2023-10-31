Highlights Dejphon Chansiri calls on supporters to save Sheffield Wednesday and avoid a transfer embargo by injecting £2m into the club.

A failure to pay both HMRC and wages on time could lead to further trouble for the club.

Chansiri's poor management decisions and comments have harmed the club and he should sell up.

Dejphon Chansiri has called on Sheffield Wednesday's supporters to inject £2m into the club to save them and ensure they aren't under a transfer embargo for the next three windows, speaking in an astonishing interview with the Sheffield Star.

Alarm bells had been ringing before this interview when it was revealed that money was due to HMRC, with the Owls failing to pay that bill on time.

Now, Chansiri has revealed that he's unsure whether wages will be paid on time and in full this month, and a failure to do this would lead to more trouble for the South Yorkshire side who have been through hell in recent months.

Earlier this season, Wednesday's owner had threatened to opt against putting additional money into the club following fan criticism, although he did go on to sack Xisco Munoz and appoint Danny Rohl, which would have cost him a considerable amount.

He had improved his reputation slightly last season, remaining faithful to Darren Moore when times got tough and even being the subject of some praise on social media, with the club's owner not afraid to back the current Huddersfield Town boss.

Moore could have been sacked after losing the first leg of the play-off semis 4-0 against Peterborough United, but Chansiri kept the faith and that paid dividends in the end, with the club managing to complete an epic comeback before beating Barnsley in the final at Wembley.

Things started to go downhill when Moore was dismissed though, with his successor Xisco proving to be a disastrous appointment. The former Watford boss left the club at the bottom of the Championship - and will be hoping that current boss Rohl can turn things around.

However, off-field matters make that almost irrelevant at the moment.

What message did Dejphon Chansiri send to Sheffield Wednesday's supporters?

Chansiri has had yet another dig at supporters who have been critical of him this season and has warned that the club could go downhill if they receive a three-window embargo, which will be applied if they default on payments of HMRC and wages for 30 days between July 1st this year and June 30th next year.

He said: "We will talk about negative ones [fans] first. The 1867 or whoever they are, it’s funny. People just follow them and they don’t know who they are. They want to protest and for me to leave, but nobody comes to save the club.

"The more positive ones, who backs me up? Then show me, back me up. We don’t have money. The first thing you need to do is save the club. If we don’t pay in 30 days we have a big issue. If you want to save your club, this is your chance.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

"Do not protest, save your club. If not, we will get a transfer ban over three windows, there’s a possibility we will go to League Two or the National League. Maybe the negative fans would be happy, they wouldn’t be able to moan that things are too expensive.

"So now you have the right. If the positive fans want me to stay, then this is their chance to save their club."

The Owls' owner added that around £2m will be enough to pay HMRC and wages this month.

What should Dejphon Chansiri do at Sheffield Wednesday?

Chansiri needs to sell the club as quickly as possible, because he has shown in recent months that he's incapable of running the Owls effectively.

Not only have his poor managerial decisions harmed the club on the pitch, but his comments are hindering the Owls off the field and this latest interview won't help matters.

Bottom of the Championship Team P GD Pts 22 Rotherham United 13 -12 9 23 Queens Park Rangers 14 -16 8 24 Sheffield Wednesday 14 -15 6

Quite frankly, he has conducted himself poorly in recent months.

He's almost treating the club like a toy with his comments - and that's a great shame because Wednesday are a big club who deserve better.

Transferring the club to a capable pair of hands is the only thing Chansiri should be doing now - because he has ruined any chance of building a good relationship with the supporters now.