Dejphon Chansiri staying put at Sheffield Wednesday after update

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is not currently looking to sell the club as things stand, with the Owls preparing for life in Sky Bet League One this summer.

The Hillsborough-based side had a tough campaign last year and dropped into the third tier, with Darren Moore now tasked with rejuvenating the side and trying to get them back on a more positive footing.

Chansiri, meanwhile, has come in for a fair amount of grief with the way things have gone of late but, as per Wednesday reporter Dom Howson, the owner remains committed as ever to trying to improve the club’s fortunes and he has no intentions of selling up.

Howson said in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live when a fan asked if the owner might move on:

“No, I don’t think DC is looking to sell the club. He’s here for the long haul and trying to get things back on track. News on the kit deal was well received. What needs to happen now is the embargo must be lifted ASAP and for the players’ wages issue to be resolved once and for all so we can get back to talking about footballing matters.”

The Verdict

You can’t really doubt Chansiri’s commitment to the cause and the fact that he surely wants nothing more than to see the Owls succeed but there have obviously been some wrong decisions made at different levels of the club for them to be where they are.

There’s hope the reset button can be hit this summer, though, and perhaps next season will be the building blocks of a brighter era.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss