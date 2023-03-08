Dejphon Chansiri should receive huge credit at Sheffield Wednesday amid recent pundit comments: Opinion

EFL pundit George Elek thinks Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri should receive a lot of praise for keeping faith in Darren Moore, speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast (45:52).

Following their relegation to League One under his stewardship and an underwhelming start to life in the third tier, winning just four of their opening 10 league games, Chansiri may have been forgiven for pulling the trigger so early on in the season.

Rob Edwards was only given 10 Championship matches to shine at the start of this term at Watford before he was sacked, so Moore could perhaps count himself lucky to have stayed in the job at that point.

Their away form during the season wasn’t amazing either and he was heavily criticised on social media at some stages last term.

Chansiri could have easily appeased those critics by changing the manager – and there wouldn’t have been a shortage of coaches who would have taken the job considering the strength of the Owls’ squad.

With the team they had last season, they probably should have sealed a second-tier return at the first time of asking. And with Wednesday losing out in the play-off semi-finals despite being at home in the second leg, that’s another time when the owner could have made a change.

But unlike many others in the EFL, the owner continued to remain patient and continued to back Moore, both in terms of keeping faith in him and giving him the budget needed to strengthen the Owls’ squad further.

Chansiri’s commitment to strengthening the squad can’t be questioned and that has played a part in the South Yorkshire side’s success this season.

And you could also argue that the length of time Moore has been in charge has contributed to their superb consistency this term, going unbeaten in the league since the early stages of October with their last third-tier loss coming against automatic promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Now in a strong position to go on and win automatic promotion, the Owls’ owner should take his fair share of the credit because key decisions on recruitment and Moore have paid off for him.

In fairness, he can’t be painted as the hero because it was their six-point deduction that caused their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 campaign – but he has redeemed himself and many of the club’s supporters have recognised this.

What’s the next step for him if they do win promotion? He needs to continue backing his manager but shouldn’t be looking to breach financial rules either.

Reading’s situation with their embargo and points deduction rumours just goes to show how costly it can be if these rules are broken.