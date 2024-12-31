This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been told to resolve any issues with boss Danny Rohl quickly after the German admitted he didn’t know how the January window will play out.

Rohl performed a miracle in keeping the Owls in the Championship against all odds last season after inheriting a team adrift in the relegation zone.

Wednesday have continued to progress in Rohl’s first full season in charge, as the team sit 11th in the table, just four points away from the play-offs.

Danny Rohl outlines Sheffield Wednesday transfer concern

Therefore, Rohl and the fans were hoping for a productive January window to help the team kick-on, but the boss told the Sheffield Star that he has not been able to communicate with Chansiri despite the window opening at the start of January.

Naturally, that caused concern among the Wednesday support, and fan pundit Patrick couldn’t hide his frustration at Chansiri, as he explained how crucial it is that the owner quickly gets Rohl back on side.

“Unfortunately, the first thing I could think of is that I’m not surprised. It’s Groundhog Day again with Chansiri.

Championship Table (as of 31/12/24) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 24 10 37 7 Watford 23 2 37 8 West Brom 24 9 36 9 Swansea City 24 4 33 10 Bristol City 24 2 33 11 Sheffield Wednesday 24 -4 33

“Even if you take it away from football, it’s a complete lack of manners and respect to treat his manager like this, to not be in communication, to not listen to his concerns, or the areas that Rohl thinks the club may need to strengthen.

“Chansiri has the arrogance to think that he doesn’t need to give Rohl his time, because he thinks he knows best. It’s staggering really, at work if your boss doesn’t treat you with respect, if they’re unwilling to communicate with you and listen to your ideas, then ultimately you might think you will go elsewhere. It just shows that Chansiri isn’t listening and is he aware that Rohl was of interest to Southampton?

“Rohl is the one thing that is trying to drive us forward as a club, and he is a very professional manager who believes in meticulous planning and a proper approach. Not this off-the-cuff approach that Chansiri wants.

“Last January, Rohl cut a frustrated figure, and it’s no secret that Rohl knows that he needs more signings to push this project. It’s not even a case where he needs millions and millions, it’s just that there’s no communication which hinder any plans he would have, and it must be massively frustrating.

“There’s only so much patience Rohl will have, and if clubs do come for him, he will go. You can’t push someone’s patience forever. Chansiri, through his ignorance, his lack of manners, and lack of knowledge of how to run a club, means the best thing to happen to this club in years could slip through his fingers, and it doesn’t bear thinking about what would happen if we lost Rohl through staggering incompetence.

“It would set the club back, and it’s very concerning, but with Chansiri in charge, there’s always that level of uncertainty, that you can wake up to some bad news and this is it today! It’s very, very concerning.”

Danny Rohl needs backing at Sheffield Wednesday

This is a hugely worrying development for Wednesday, and, as mentioned above, it’s a matter of weeks since Rohl was linked with the Southampton job, so clubs will be taking note of this situation.

If the manager was demanding signing after signing, you would have some sympathy for Chansiri, but, from what we can tell, the owner isn’t even doing the basics in terms of just speaking to the head coach about how the window could look.

Related Josh Windass makes blunt Sheffield Wednesday demand ahead of Derby, Millwall tests Windass has set a big challenge to his team for their next two Championship games, with the attacker targeting maximum points.

To be in that situation at the end of December is unacceptable, and it’s the latest in a long line of baffling decisions that have been made by Chansiri.

All connected to the club will hope that Rohl going public will snap the owner into action, although history suggests that may not be the case.

Ultimately, Wednesday have made huge strides under Rohl, and Chansiri should be doing all he can in terms of supporting him, so it will be interesting to see how the window plays out.