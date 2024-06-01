Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri is open to fresh investment into the club.

According to a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Thai businessman is now seeking new investors to come into the Championship side ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit miraculously maintained their place in the Championship beyond one season after surviving relegation on the final day.

Danny Rohl earned a lot of plaudits for his work as manager at Hillsborough, with his arrival coinciding with a remarkable resurgence in form.

The German has committed his future to the club with a new contract, staving off interest from elsewhere, in a fresh boost to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of next season, and it's a move that plenty of supporters have praised Chansiri for despite much criticism of his actions in recent times.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri seeking investment

Chansiri is now looking for outside investment following the positive developments surrounding Rohl.

However, it is understood that he is turning down approaches for full takeovers of the club.

The businessman is keen to bring in extra cash, but is unwilling to give up full control of the second tier team.

Chansiri has proven a controversial figure among supporters due to his running of the club in recent years, and even called on critical fans last year to pitch in to help pay £2 million towards an outstanding tax bill and player wages.

This time last year, the relationship between himself and the then-manager Darren Moore blew up in very public fashion.

Moore had guided the club back to the Championship through promotion from the League One play-offs, but departed in the immediate aftermath of the campaign.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as his replacement, but the Spaniard lasted just a few months in charge before Rohl took over.

The German made public comments prior to the end of the season that he might walk away from Sheffield Wednesday if the club was unable to match his ambition, but he put speculation over his future to bed by signing a new deal.

It is possible that the 35-year-old was convinced to stay in the knowledge that Chansiri is seeking outside investment to help strengthen their financial position.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation survival

Rohl oversaw an impressive second half of the season that led to the Owls finishing 20th in the Championship table.

A 2-0 victory over Sunderland on the final day of the campaign led to their survival, as they ended up three points clear of 22nd place Birmingham City.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 20 Sheffield Wednesday 46 -24 53 21 Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22 Birmingham City (R) 46 -15 50 23 Huddersfield Town (R) 46 -29 45 24 Rotherham United (R) 46 -52 27

Rohl’s goal will now be to continue building on this positive progress by pushing the team to compete in the top half of the Championship table.

The upcoming summer transfer window presents an opportunity for the young coach to make some potential improvements to the first team squad at Hillsborough, which fresh investment could help facilitate.

Chansiri's investor search is positive step for Sheffield Wednesday

A lot of clubs are moving towards finding outside investment to raise funds at the moment, and it is a viable business strategy.

A partnership between Chansiri and another well-backed business person could be what the Owls need to compete financially at this level.

Supporters may rather that Chansiri simply sold his stake in the club, but it appears that he has no interest in walking away from English football just yet.

In the meantime, this is still a promising step forward, and could even be an eventual pathway towards a full sale sometime in the future - something which some Owls fans will no doubt be keen to see, but perhaps this summer will see Chansiri fully back Rohl given his positive impact.