Dejphon Chansiri sent strong transfer message as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for January window

Tony Pulis has sent a strong message to Dejphon Chansiri by revealing that Sheffield Wednesday need new players in the January transfer window.

The Owls currently sit in a precarious situation as they sit at the bottom of the Championship after picking up just three victories in 17 fixtures so far.

Since Pulis took over things have looked bleak.

The Welshman is without a victory since moving to Hillsborough and the focus now is on improving the team to ensure that they can escape the drop zone in the second half of the season.

While getting to grips with the current squad is clearly a priority, Pulis has spoken out about the club’s transfer plans and insisted that the team is strengthened if they’re to improve their league position.

Prove you’re a true Sheffield Wednesday fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Owls strikers

1 of 19 How many goals did Marcus Tudgay score for Wednesday? 50 51 52 53

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Pulis said: “I am too long in the tooth now to pussyfoot around.

“There are players that we need and players we have to try and get and that’s my responsibility. It’s my job to convince the powers that be of the situation and what we need to give us as good a chance as we possibly can. I have that on my shoulders.

“I have a responsibility to the chairman, the staff, the players and the supporters of this football club. I will be saying and doing things that I think the football club needs and I won’t be doing it in any other way other than to try and benefit the football club.”

He added: “I will be really honest and open with the chairman about what I think is needed and what we can and we can’t do.

“My responsibility is to not sit back and let things drift. My responsibility is to actually tell him (the chairman) the truth on how I feel the team and the club is.”

The Verdict

Few can question that Sheffield Wednesday need to improve in January.

The club are really lacking any attacking quality and that is making it incredibly difficult for the club to win matches.

If the Owls are to stand any chance of staying up then things need to improve, and that means getting some new players into the club.