Sheffield Wednesday's ownership issues continue to dominate the headlines, with Dejphon Chansiri's latest player payment problem being just another addition to the growing list.

The Thai businessman took full control of the club in 2015 and his initial target was promotion to the Premier League by 2017. Unfortunately, this hope never came to fruition and by the time his target date had passed, the investment was beginning to dry up.

Since then, the club has faced a multitude of issues, from breaching profit and sustainability rules, securing debt against the stadium, to player payment problems. The latter has resurfaced in recent days with a "temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for March."

This is supposedly due to late payments to Chansiri, with the owner taking very little accountability for the issue that has occurred.

Of course, this has led to growing fan unrest, and from the perspective of Wednesdayites, the owner's position is becoming increasingly untenable.

Nevertheless, he remains in charge, and despite reports that a group is ready to buy the club, no action appears to have been taken.

Sheffield Wednesday finishes under Dejphon Chansiri Season Division Place 2015-16 Championship 6th 2016-17 Championship 4th 2017-18 Championship 15th 2018-19 Championship 12th 2019-20 Championship 16th 2020-21 Championship 24th (R) 2021-22 League One 4th 2022-23 League One 3rd (P) 2023-24 Championship 20th

Dejphon Chansiri urged to part ways with Sheffield Wednesday

To get a Hillsborough perspective on the future of Chansiri, Football League World asked their resident Owl, Patrick McKenna, whether he sees the owner remaining in charge for the long term.

"He shouldn't be in it for the long haul," McKenna told FLW. "Especially after this news that he hasn't paid the players, the EFL, at some stage, are going to have to step in and put pressure on him to sell the club because it is untenable and unrealistic that he is going to take the club forward.

"I think he is going to continue to dig his heels in. Even though it is obvious he is putting more money into a failing business where he clearly doesn't like a lot of the fanbase.

"He doesn't seem receptive to selling the club because the price for selling is higher than it really should be. He is looking to make all his money back. Unfortunately, his desire to sell isn't going to be realised anytime soon.

"I am living in the hope that someone will come along and he will engage with them, so we are soon talking about the endgame. The endgame could be a lot more serious for the club because what is happening at the minute just simply can not go on."

Sheffield Wednesday are going nowhere under Chansiri