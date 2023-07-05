Dejphon Chansiri has opened up on why Xisco Munoz was appointed the latest Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Spaniard has been hired as a replacement to Darren Moore, who unexpectedly departed Hillsborough in the middle of June.

Moore had become well liked at Wednesday, helping secure promotion to the Championship in his second season in charge of the Owls.

But a disagreement between Chansiri and Moore led to his sudden departure, with the club planning for life back in the second tier.

Wednesday have moved quickly to bring Munoz into the club, confirming his appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

Why have Sheffield Wednesday appointed Xisco Munoz?

Chansiri has admitted that it was a difficult decision given the number of promising candidates that he spoke to about the role.

However, the Wednesday owner believes that the former Watford boss was the ideal person to bring the club forward due to his exciting brand of attacking football and his ambition.

“All managers I interviewed had good CVs so this was a difficult decision,” said Chansiri, via Yorkshire Live.

“I thank them for applying.

“He is ambitious, hungry and plays attacking [football].

“It's quite difficult to make this decision which is why I took a few days.

“I told the managers I could only choose one.

“He's the best choice at the moment.

“Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses.

“Many factors [as to why I chose him].

“Not just on his CV.

“Many have better CV than him.

“My people say some say I choose the cheap option.

“It's not about money.

“I choose who is the best.

“I think he's going to improve our team for the future.”

Munoz previously worked in English football with Watford, where he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

His time at the Hornets did not last much longer after that, with the club dismissing him just a few games into life in the top flight.

The 42-year-old will be hoping that he is afforded an opportunity to prove himself in the Championship once again, having worked in Spain and Greece since his departure from Watford in 2021.

Munoz’s first competitive game will come on 4 August when the Owls host recently relegated Southampton in the opening game of the new campaign.

Will Xisco Munoz be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Munoz has credible Championship experience, which makes him an interesting appointment that fans should be able to get behind.

Losing Moore was a blow no doubt, but the Owls have worked quickly to put his departure behind them.

Preparations can now truly get underway for life back in the Championship, where Wednesday will be hoping they can be quite competitive.

His attacking style of football will help fans also get over the departure of Moore, who was well liked by the home crowd.

Pre-season has already begun, emphasising the level of work that now needs to quickly be done by Munoz to get up to speed so that Wednesday don’t suffer a slow start to the new campaign.