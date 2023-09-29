Highlights Dejphon Chansiri threatens to withhold funding if fans continue to criticize his ownership and running of Sheffield Wednesday.

Chansiri argues that he saved the club and spends an average of £2m per month, criticizing fans for being selfish and disrespectful.

The strained relationship between Chansiri and the supporters is likely to worsen, with the best hope being a new buyer for the club.

Dejphon Chansiri released a spectacular and lengthy statement regarding his ownership of Sheffield Wednesday on Friday morning.

The Championship side’s owner and chairman has reminded supporters of the financial burden he has undertaken since taking over control of the Owls.

The businessman has been in charge at Hillsborough since buying a 100 percent stake in the club in January 2015.

Since then, the club has gone through several ups and downs, including relegation to League One and promotion back to the Championship.

However, poor form on the pitch to start the new campaign has put the Thailand native back in the spotlight.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said about his Sheffield Wednesday ownership?

Chansiri wrote on a range of topics regarding his ownership of the club but, remarkably, he has threatened supporters that he will withhold funding if fans continue to criticise his running of the first team.

The Wednesday owner has taken great offence to some fans asking him to sell the club, which has led to him retaliating with this lengthy statement.

“I must take responsibility for everything at the club, including the financial support which is something I always do,” wrote Chansiri, via the Owls’ official website.

“But from now, I will not put additional money into the club.

“If you say you are the owner and I am the custodian, then show me how to be the good owner and help save your club.

“You want me to leave but you want me to spend money? If you want me to leave, then show me how to run the club and invest the money before I do that.

“You have no right to ask me to leave.

“I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month.

“Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

“This is not acceptable and as a result I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans.

“The club needs support from everyone during difficult times.

“In football, there are good times and not so good times.

“It is easy to celebrate good times but we must support each other in difficult times.

“I think at the moment, it is too much, with some people crossing the line.”

Chansiri went on to cite examples where the club was fined for actions done by supporters, such as pitch invasions and throwing objects at opposition players.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship table.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

This is a remarkable statement for a club to release on a Friday morning.

The relationship between Chansiri and the supporters is quite low, and this will likely only make matters worse.

Chansiri has made a real circus out of the team just a few months after the success of gaining promotion, squandering an opportunity for him to win over fan support.

The best long-term hope is that he can find a suitable buyer to take control of the club, as his relationship with the fan base will struggle to survive this season the way things are going.