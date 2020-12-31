Dejphon Chansiri responds after Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday comments

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri insists that former Owls boss Garry Monk is wrong to be hinting at problems at the club following Tony Pulis’ dismissal.

Monk was in charge of the Yorkshire side at the start of the season, but a poor start saw Chansiri appoint Pulis. However, the experienced former West Brom chief lasted just 45 days before he was sacked.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by The Athletic, Monk acknowledged the results weren’t good enough under his successor, but he also said ‘it runs a bit deeper’ when talking about the overall issues at Hillsborough.

However, Chansiri feels that is unfair, as he told Yorkshire Live that Monk was happy with how he was backed at the time.

“If you think something’s wrong with the club, then speak out. What is the deep issue he talks about? Before he came he said our team was good enough.

“He impressed me. I said to him are our players good enough to get promoted? He said yeah. After that he said we need many players. I always say stuff straightforward. He blamed the players. I said why don’t you blame yourself?”

Neil Thompson is the current caretaker as Chansiri considers his latest managerial appointment.

The verdict

Whilst Chansiri does have plenty of faults, you can understand why this would frustrate him, as Monk has said things to his face and is now suggesting he wasn’t happy.

The reality is that the Owls can’t be big spenders because of their well-documented FFP issues, that’s how it is right now.

Either way, the focus now has to be on the next boss, and this has to be the right choice given the position Wednesday are in.

