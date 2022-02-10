Dejphon Chansiri provides update on Sheffield Wednesday takeover

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has told Yorkshire Live that he still has no intention of selling the club despite recent rumours of a potential takeover.

Former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale have been linked with a possible takeover bid for the Owls, with the duo having also explored the possibility of buying Derby County last year before pulling out of the running after citing there being too much work to do at Pride Park.

They are now said to be looking for another football club that is worthy of their investment, with Wednesday said to be one that is currently on their radar.

Now Chansiri has provided an update on the situation, as he stated the following recently to the local media:

“I’ve always said that I have no intention of selling the club, but if you want to offer then offer.”

The Thai businessman previously bought the Owls back in 2015 from Milan Mandaric and is currently back in his homeland, but is still in constant contact with the club’s senior management team.

The Verdict

It appears that Chansiri is going nowhere fast when it comes to a potential sale and is clearly in it for the long haul with the club that he bought seven years ago.

The main aim at present is to get back into the Sky Bet Championship and then they will look to push on towards re-establishing themselves as a club that could go on to compete for the play-offs at that level.

They are certainly taking to their task in League One well and will have to maintain their consistency if they want to be right up there come May.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the club would stick with Darren Moore if they missed out on going up this season.