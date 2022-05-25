Dejphon Chansiri provides insight to Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans

With expectation levels expected to mount once the new League One season gets underway, Darren Moore will be hoping it is second-time lucky with Sheffield Wednesday in the third tier.

The Owls were defeated in their semi-finals of the play-offs, with Sunderland progressing to the final, before eventually succeeding at Wembley.

With the summer transfer window right around the corner, the recruitment at Hillsborough will be well underway, with those at the club likely to be monitoring several different markets.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has provided an insight into the club’s recruitment plan, suggesting that the UK market is not the sole option, telling Yorkshire Live: “Our approach is the same every season. We look in the UK market first before looking at options abroad.

“We look to see who is available and will fit in with the team, it depends what we need. We will try to bring in the best players whether they are permanent or on loan.”

The verdict

The Owls will be looking to strengthen to ensure that they avoid the lottery that is the play-offs, with three of the last seasons ending with play-off heartbreak.

Possessing a strong core to the squad, Moore will be hoping to keep some of his more integral first-teamers, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass likely to attract attention.

Prioritising recruiting in the UK first, if the Owls still seek further additions, then it appears that they will cast their eyes elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if it will come to that as Wednesday prepare for another campaign in League One, and naturally, fans will be setting their sights on the top two.