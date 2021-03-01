Dejphon Chansiri outlay emerges in wake of Darren Moore’s move from Doncaster Rovers to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly paid a six-figure fee to lure Darren Moore and Jamie Smith to Hillsborough from Doncaster Rovers.

Moore has agreed to take the lead job at Sheffield Wednesday and taken over from Neil Thompson, who was the club’s interim manager in the wake of Tony Pulis’ departure from the club over the course of the festive period.

As per Yorkshire Live, Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, has been forced to pay a six-figure compensation fee for Moore to leave Doncaster, with Smith also coming as part of the package as his assistant.

Moore, 46, leaves Doncaster sixth in the League One table and arrives at Wednesday with the club facing relegation in the Championship.

A 3-2 defeat to Luton Town over the weekend left Wednesday 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of Birmingham City, who hover narrowly outside the relegation zone.

Moore’s first game in-charge of the Owls will see him take on Rotherham United in a South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough. As things stand, Rotherham are a place above Wednesday in the Championship table, fighting a similar battle in terms of relegation.

The Verdict

A six-figure sum for Moore isn’t much money, but Wednesday might be minded to think about keeping the 46-year-old long-term rather than throwing this money at a short-term appointment.

Chansiri needs to look at the bigger picture.

Moore could be a good appointment even if Wednesday are relegated. There’s no need to make this appointment and rest his future on the club surviving in the Championship.

If Wednesday take that view on things, a six-figure sum will be nothing.

