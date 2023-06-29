The footballing world was shocked just over a week ago when Darren Moore's departure from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed - just three weeks after leading the Owls back to the Championship.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri revealed that Moore had left by mutual consent, just a week after Moore was talking to the press regarding new signings for the Wednesday squad for the upcoming campaign.

Many thought that a disagreement in transfer strategy may have been the reason for Moore leaving his role, but the story has taken an unexpected twist thanks to revelations made by Chansiri.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said regarding Darren Moore's departure?

Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore surprisingly parted ways, leaving a huge void in the dugout

It appears that Moore's exit has nothing to do with transfers but instead his own contract.

Chansiri has released a statement via Sheffield Wednesday's official website detailing the reasons as to why Moore had to leave, and it paints the former manager in a pretty bad light.

The Thai businessman insisted that he would not speak on the situation but believed that he had no choice thanks to speculation in not only the local press, but the national media as well.

Chansiri claims that after asking about the contracts of his coaching staff, which were set to expire at the end of June, Moore then quizzed Chansiri on his own deal, inferring that he wanted a new one, which was automatically extended following promotion to the Championship in May.

The two parties met face-to-face a few days before Moore's departure was announced and set a deadline for Moore's decision after he had sent Chansiri a proposal in regards to a new deal, but Chansiri himself felt Moore's terms were unfeasible.

It has been claimed by Chansiri that Moore was asking for more than four times his current salary and a guaranteed three-year contract as well, something which the Owls owner was unwilling to accommodate.

After being asked to reconsider his stance by Chansiri, Moore did not budge on his terms, leading to the termination of his contract by 'mutual consent', which Chansiri claims he went down that route to help Moore with getting a job in the future.

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's hunt for a new manager?

Wednesday are of course on the hunt for a new manager, with the process well underway, but in his statement Chansiri has said that the appointment will not be rushed.

However, Alan Nixon has claimed that four candidates have been interviewed and are vying for the job, with former Watford and West Brom manager Slaven Bilic being one of them.

Dean Smith is also believed to be a target, but BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton reported earlier on Thursday that no contact has been made for the 52-year-old.