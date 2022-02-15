Dejphon Chansiri makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer revelation

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has told The Star that the club will be able to make transfer transactions as normal again this summer.

This comes after the Owls were forced to operate under strict transfer restrictions during the past two windows, meaning that they were limited to only bringing in loanees and free agents.

However it now appears that Wednesday will be free to trade normally next summer, with the chairman recently moving to clarify the situation as he looks ahead to the future.

Asked about the club’s transfer plans for after the end of the current season, Chansiri stated the following:

“We will be able to buy players again in the next window, and I always say to my coaches that I will support them as much as a I can, within reason.”

The Owls have of course found some success in signing free agents this season and are currently in a good position to make an almost instant return to the Sky Bet Championship at the time of writing.

However being able to sign players for set fees will open the market up to them a lot more.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of the Sheffield Wednesday fans and in particular Darren Moore, with the latter having been restricted to being involved in very complex negotiations to even bring players into the football club.

It has made his job ten times harder at Hillsborough and now he knows that he can go into the summer with at least some form of freedom with regards to bringing in some new players.

There’s no doubt that some targets will have been drawn up already, so it will be interesting to see who they get in come the summer.

First of all they need to secure promotion.