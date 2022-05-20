Dejphon Chansiri makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission ahead of summer window

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has admitted that he hasn’t heard anything so far regarding interest for the club’s players.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is not set to open until June, Owls forward Lee Gregory has recently been linked with a move away from Hillsborough.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough are believed to be interested in signing Gregory while Wigan Athletic and Derby County have also been touted as potential suitors.

Given that Gregory’s deal is set to run until 2023, Wednesday will be able to demand a sizeable fee for the forward from one of the aforementioned clubs.

Due to the fact that the Owls have yet to announce their retained list, there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the future of some of the club’s players who are currently on course to become free-agents next month.

Wednesday will be hoping to launch a push for automatic promotion in the third-tier later this year after being eliminated from the play-offs earlier this month by Sunderland.

Making reference to the club’s plans for the upcoming window, Chansiri has admitted that the Owls will only sell players if they receive offers that they simply cannot afford to turn down.

Speaking to The Star, Chansiri said: “I have not heard anything at the moment – but I don’t know what will happen this summer.

“It depends what interest we get in our players.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in 1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

“If we get offers for players that we can’t refuse and we believe we can replace them, then we will make a decision…

“If we don’t get good offers or we don’t believe we can do better, then we need to weigh things up.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance to take regarding transfers as although Wednesday will be keen to keep some of their key players at the club, they would be foolish to turn down major offers if they believe that they can draft in adequate replacements.

Having confirmed earlier this week that Darren Moore is set to remain in charge of the club for the 2022/23 campaign, Chansiri will be hoping that the Owls boss will be able to guide his side back to the Championship.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this goal, it could be argued that Moore may need to be provided with some funds this summer as this will give him the opportunity to potentially draft in some classy operators.

By nailing their transfer recruitment in the coming months, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Wednesday make a positive start to the upcoming season.