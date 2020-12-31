Dejphon Chansiri makes admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has teased that a busy January is on the horizon for the club as they look to build the squad in the new manager’s vision, whoever that might be.

Chansiri has sacked Tony Pulis and is now on the lookout for his third permanent manager of the 2020/21 season.

However, as Chansiri sat down with the press to discuss Pulis’ sacking, questions have rolled in about the transfer window as January looms.

In response, Chansiri has confirmed that he expects quite a busy month. Loan players will be sent back to their parent clubs, whilst others will be brought in to replace them.

There’s also the need to mould the squad to the new manager’s taste.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Chansiri said: “Our squad needs to fit to the manager but of course you can bring a few players in. That’s normal when a new manager comes in.

“We still need to strengthen. Some loan players need to go back and we need to bring new ones in. We have no issue with the players.

“I always support the coaches who come here.

“When I interview all the coaches, the one who comes in, I am always transparent about our club and players so they are not surprised when they come.”

Despite discussing what needs to be done when a new manager is appointed, it isn’t clear where Wednesday will go as they search for Pulis’ replacement.

Pulis was sacked despite a Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers, with Wednesday in the Championship’s bottom three.

On the back of Pulis’ sacking, Wednesday beat Middlesbrough to move within three points of safety.

The Verdict

Work needs to be done in January, particularly with the loan players that were brought in.

It’s tough to focus on permanent transfers given the current climate, but loans are doable for Wednesday.

Two of their summer signings – Aden Flint and Jack Marriott – are out injured, so it is obviously important to replace them. Simply, Championship clubs need to be savvy in the loan market and Wednesday are missing out there.

It’s a huge month and Chansiri appears to recognise that.

