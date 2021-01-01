Dejphon Chansiri hints at future financial and player wage issues at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has suggested that there may be future issues over player wages but indicated that they have now been paid what they were owed in full.

It was reported last month that the Owls squad had not been paid their full salary for November and had received a maximum of £7,000 for the month.

Following the recent sacking of manager Tony Pulis, Chansiri spoke to the media on a number of topics and touched on the financial situation.

After confirming that the players had been paid in full, the Wednesday owner indicated that there could be similar problems in the future and revealed that the current circumstances meant the club doesn’t “have any revenue”.

He said (via Reuters): “We didn’t defer the players’ wages like other clubs. We tried our best to do it.

“The payments will be paid, just a little bit late. We have expenses every day, every month. Everyone has a problem – we have a problem with cash flow – but at the end the players will get paid.”

The 2020/21 campaign has been a difficult time for the Yorkshire club, who are currently searching for their third permanent manager of the season.

Wednesday are fighting in a relegation battle this term, which has not been helped by the six-point deduction they were handed by the EFL in the summer.

The Owls could move out of the bottom three with a win against Derby County today.

The Verdict

This is unlikely to inspire much confidence among Wednesday supporters as it appears Chansiri is suggesting that future financial issues are in store for the club.

On top of the problems that will cause for the players, it certainly makes taking charge at Hillsborough much less appealing – which is far from ideal considering they’re searching for a new manager.

This season has been a very difficult one for the Owls but it seems like there may be more difficulties ahead.