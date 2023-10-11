Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor performance in the Sky Bet Championship has put pressure on owner Dejphon Chansiri to make the right managerial decision.

Fans are growing discontent with Chansiri due to the departure of previous manager Darren Moore and the team's lackluster form under new manager Xisco Munoz.

The next managerial appointment is crucial for the Owls, as it will determine their chances of avoiding relegation. Chansiri must make the right choice to rectify the situation and regain fans' trust.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in a real lull at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship.

With no wins in their first eleven league matches and just three points to show for their efforts thus far, the Owls are stuck at the bottom of the second tier and are already naturally concerned about potentially being relegated straight back to League One.

There is a long way still to go in the season and time to turn things around, of course, but things need to start improving and quickly for the men from Hillsborough.

This said, then, the pressure is on Dejphon Chansiri to get this next managerial call right...

Chansiri under mounting fan pressure

Wednesday fans have been growing discontent with Chansiri this season, thanks to a number of factors.

After a fine season last year that saw them return to the second tier under Darren Moore, Owls fans were upset and surprised that their manager was leaving in the summer, with it apparent he and Chansiri were not on the same page over certain aspects of the future of the club.

Indeed, it's fair to say most fans were frustrated by the news, and form since and the appointment of Xisco Munoz has done little to appease them, with there now clearly a feeling of pressure growing on the club's owner.

Next managerial decision crucial for Chansiri

This all said, the focus is now on the Wednesday owner to get this next call right on a new manager, given what is riding on it.

Munoz was evidently the wrong person for the job, and the club has taken swift action to move him on.

That is fair enough, but the scrutiny is now on those making the decision to ensure they do not repeat the same mistake, with many still longing for the days of Moore from last year.

Whoever comes in at Wednesday already faces a sizeable task to get them to safety, but that is not to say it cannot be done with the right person in charge.

Identifying that right person and getting them to join is another thing entirely, though, and it is up to Chansiri and co. to now pick the right name and make them an offer that they feel is going to be right for them.

Failure to do so could have disastrous consequences that could see the Owls back to League One in the blink of an eye, and the feeling will be that it has all stemmed from Moore's exit, even if there were still 46 games to avoid it.

That is the nature of football, and the feeling of 'what might have been' will not go unless the next manager comes in and is a success.

Pressure for them, then, but more pressure for the owner, who will probably know some fans have pretty much lost their patience with him now.

The next few days will be crucial for Wednesday this season, then, but also in terms of the wider feeling around the club and its ownership.