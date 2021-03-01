Dejphon Chansiri explains reasoning after making significant Sheffield Wednesday decision

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri praised the mentality of Darren Moore after naming the 46-year-old as the club’s new boss.

The Owls chief sacked Tony Pulis in late December, and Neil Thompson had been working as a caretaker since then. And, whilst he enjoyed an excellent start to life in the top job, a run of four successive defeats has left Wednesday six points from safety in the Championship.

That prompted Chansiri to turn to Moore, and he explained to Yorkshire Live why he made the call at this stage of the campaign.

“I think now is the right time to change. As I have mentioned in the past, we had a lot of CVs and we looked outside abroad and in the UK to see who is a good coach to fit to our situation.

“We interviewed some and I think he [Moore] is the best choice. He is ambitious and he has a good mentality. When I chat with him, I think he is ambitious and has a good mentality. He is straightforward and we also had some laughing during the conversation!”

The former West Brom manager will have a huge first game in charge, when Moore’s men take on Rotherham at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

The verdict

This news came out of the blue, but it’s clearly something that Chansiri has been weighing up for some time.

As he touched upon, he held talks with Moore when interviewing candidates for the position, and the former Doncaster boss obviously made a very good impression.

From the outside, this seems like a very smart move from Chansiri, and it will now be down to Moore to do all he can to ensure Wednesday stay in the Championship.

