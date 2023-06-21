Following their promotion to the Championship, things were looking bright for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite missing out on automatic promotion, the club achieved promotion via the play-offs and in some style, overturning a huge deficit in the semi-finals before scoring a dramatic late winner at Wembley in the final.

However, with the shock news that Darren Moore was set to exit the club breaking earlier this week, things at Hillsborough seem less uncertain.

With less than two months until the Championship kicks off again, the Owls are without a manager, and in need of several players.

Carlos Carvalhal to Sheffield Wednesday

One name that has since been linked with the potential vacancy at Hillsborough is former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal.

In a since updated article, The Star reported on Tuesday that Wednesday were 'seriously considering' bringing back the 57-year-old as Darren Moore's replacement..

The Portuguese coach was in charge at the club between 2015 and 2017, enjoying relative success.

Indeed, in his first season at the club, Carvalhal guided Wednesday to a sixth place finish, with the club going on to lose in the play-off final at Wembley.

The following season, Wednesday finished fourth under Carvalhal's management, but once again, they came up short in the play-offs.

This time, they were defeated in the play-off semi-finals on penalties by eventual promotion winners Huddersfield Town.

Carvalhal went on to depart in 2017 by mutual consent.

Chansiri on Carvalhal's potential appointment

Despite the above links, it does not appear that he will be returning to Hillsborough as the club's new head coach any time soon.

Club chairman Dejphon Chansiri was speaking at a fans forum event on Tuesday evening and naturally, Carvalhal's name came up.

According to BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton, though, Chansiri said that there was 'no chance' of Carvalhal becoming the next head coach at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday manager latest

Aside from the links to Carlos Carvalhal, there has been very limited credible reports linking the club with a Darren Moore replacement.

As per The Star, former Chaves manager Vitor Campelos has put his name forward, though.

Whether he ends up being hired or not, given the time of year, and that pre-season's across the country are beginning to get underway, hiring a new boss will surely be an urgent priority for Chansiri.

A club the size of Sheffield Wednesday will surely be an attractive proposition for plenty of head coaches currently available.

It will certainly be interesting to see who the Owls turn to.