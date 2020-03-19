Dejphon Chansiri discusses key Garry Monk decision at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has suggested that he is leaving it up to Garry Monk in terms of his decision to freeze out influential first team players from the squad, but insisted that those decisions have not come from the top of the club.

Monk has elected to freeze out both Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood from the first team squad over the last few weeks, despite the Owls being in poor form in the Championship and struggling to find any real momentum in their performances.

That has seen Monk come under some scrutiny from the club’s supporters, who have been questioning why players with the qualities of Westwood and Hutchinson have been left out in the cold amid their poor form, but it appears as though the two players, who are out of contract in the summer, could have played their last games for the club.

QUIZ: Can you name Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 managers?

1 of 15 First of all, who is the current Owls boss? Pep Clotet Carlos Carvalhal Garry Monk Lee Bullen

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Chansiri suggested that he is leaving the decision over the players he wants to have involved in the regular first team squad up to Monk, and revealed that he has not been putting any pressure on the Sheffield Wednesday boss in terms of his team selection.

He said: “First of all I disagree with the term of freezing players out. It is not as simple as that. Not everyone in the squad can play. The manager has to make some difficult decisions; this is his responsibility and why he is the manager. It is the same for all managers.

“Garry has explained his decisions in detail. No two managers are the same – some favour certain players, others favour other players, this is football. If you mean did any decisions made by the manager come from.”

The verdict

These comments suggest that Monk has made the decision to freeze out both Hutchinson and Westwood based on his own assessments of the sorts of qualities they are bringing to the side both on and off the field.

That shows that he is under no pressure over certain players in terms of who he can and cannot select to feature for the Owls, which also means that the responsibility and repercussions for those decisions rest solely with Monk, in terms of the impact it is having around the dressing room.

It will be really challenging for Monk to maintain the team spirit that is needed in any successful side when there are first team players that are being left out in the cold, and that could potentially be having some impact on their performances on the field over the last few months.

However, Monk appears to be content with looking to the future and playing players who he believes will be fully committed for the Owls, although there is the potential argument that both Westwood and Hutchinson could be helping Sheffield Wednesday perform better on the field than they have been of late.