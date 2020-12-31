Dejphon Chansiri delivers update on key Sheffield Wednesday transfer link

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been discussing the possibility of Sam Hutchinson returning to Hillsborough in the January transfer window.

Tony Pulis, who was sacked earlier this week, was keen to bring Hutchinson in again after his summer departure. Despite joining Pafos back in the summer, the midfielder was a transfer target for the new regime at Hillsborough.

However, with Pulis losing his job, it’s a transfer that has question marks surrounding it.

Chansiri has addressed the media this morning to talk all-things Pulis, but transfers have cropped up.

Naturally, given Hutchinson’s fitness issues during his spell in South Yorkshire, Chansiri revealed that he questioned the 31-year-old’s fitness, despite having no issues with Pulis targeting the midfielder.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Chansiri said: “He [Pulis] wanted Sam to come back. I didn’t have any issue with that but of course I ask questions about his fitness and where he would fit in.”

Hutchinson made 154 appearances for Wednesday during his spell at Hillsborough, scoring six goals.

The former Chelsea midfielder was also part of the Wednesday squad that finished in the play-offs in back-to-back seasons under Carlos Carvalhal.

The Verdict

Reading between the lines, you’d imagine that Pulis’ exit means that Hutchinson’s return is unlikely.

Chansiri is saying he was Pulis’ target, not his own.

Of course, another manager has to come in for Wednesday and revamp the squad in January. However, it’s not exactly nailed on that they would want Hutchinson back.

