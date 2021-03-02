Dejphon Chansiri critical of figure as Celtic swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has suggested that Liam Shaw’s agent was pushing for the academy graduate to leave.

The 19-year-old is set to join Scottish giants Celtic in the summer, much to the frustration to all of those who have helped the versatile midfielder develop over the years.

However, with his deal expiring, Shaw was well within his rights to assess his options, and it’s Celtic who won the race for the player after his breakthrough campaign.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Chansiri indicated that he wasn’t too happy with the advice the local lad was getting.

“I thought he was going to go to Celtic because of the agent talking to Celtic. We tried to extend his contract but the agent asked to wait and wait. We knew something was wrong and it’s normal in football.

“When a player tries to be good, then they already try to find another club. It doesn’t mean Celtic looked after him a long time.”

Shaw has missed the last two games through suspension, following his red card against Birmingham. But, he will be available against Rotherham tomorrow for Darren Moore’s first game in charge.

The verdict

You can understand why this has annoyed Chansiri, and everyone at Hillsborough, because they are going to lose a talented player for a fraction of his true value.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do about it. Clearly, the player seems to have made his mind up, and there’s no denying his agent will have played a part in the process.

Despite that, the appeal of Celtic is obvious, as they are a huge club and can offer European football, so it will be interesting to see how Shaw’s career develops.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.