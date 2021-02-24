Deji Oshilaja speaks as Charlton Athletic rut continues

Charlton Athletic’s struggles continued last night as their poor run of form at home saw them lose to bottom side Burton Albion 2-1 at The Valley.

The Addicks are hoping to finish in the play-off places this season but they simply will not do so if their home form does not drastically improve.

They’ve not won at home since a 5-2 win over Wimbledon in mid-December and in that time since they’ve lost to the likes of Accrington and Portsmouth, as well as Burton last night.

Indeed, that’s six points they’ve given the Brewers this season and fans were up in arms on social media last night.

One of the players to front up on Twitter today, meanwhile, has been defender Deji Oshilaja with him sending this message:

We’re not in a great moment but we still BELIEVE and TRUST we can achieve our GOALS .. We stick together and with your support we will get to where we want to be !! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3R1q7g1LyM — Deji Oshilaja (@DejiOshilaja) February 24, 2021

The Verdict

Fair play to Oshilaja for coming out with this message and fans will appreciate that but, at the same time, words only do so much.

Charlton fans want to see the good times return now that off-field matters have settled down but on-pitch results are causing them issues at the moment.

Form at The Valley has been nothing short of shocking and until they can turn that around they will have to forget about the top six.