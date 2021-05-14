Deji Oshilaja delivers message to Charlton fans as exit is confirmed

Charlton Athletic are yet to confirm their retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign – but we already know at least one player who is departing permanently.

Andrew Shinnie confirmed his departure yesterday following the conclusion of his contract and another player who will be leaving is Deji Oshilaja.

The defender joined the Addicks from AFC Wimbledon in 2019 after he was released by the Dons and made 25 appearances for Charlton as they were relegated from the Championship.

He was to appear even less this season as he played just 17 times and his last appearance came in late February as he either remained on the bench or didn’t make the matchday squad after that.

It looks like Nigel Adkins, with the backing of Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard, will be overhauling the centre-back options for next season with loanee Akin Famewo due to return to Norwich City, leaving them with just Jason Pearce and Ryan Inniss.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Charlton Athletic – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 1. Ezri Konza Scored Never scored

Oshilaja confirmed his departure on social media and has penned a message to the fans that he’s not been able to say goodbye to in person because of the season being played behind closed doors.

My time at @CAFCofficial has come to an end. I’d like to thank the staff, my teammates and most importantly the great CAFC fans for your support over the last 2 years. I will forever cherish my time here and I wish you all nothing but the best for the future. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3DE9nqAGeC — Deji Oshilaja (@DejiOshilaja) May 14, 2021

The Verdict

You can understand why Charlton have let Oshilaja go considering how little he played this past season.

There was a run of games in January and February where he started every single time in the league but was eventually dropped and you get the feeling that the club need better if they want to get back to the Championship as soon as possible.

The 27-year-old though should have no problem getting a League One contract next season, where he may come up against the Addicks as an opposing player.