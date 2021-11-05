Deji Elerewe starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup on Saturday

Charlton Athletic have made an excellent start to life under Johnnie Jackson and will want to carry on that momentum when they play host to Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Addicks have picked up seven points from three games in Jackson’s caretaker spell so far and with plenty of players on the fringes looking to impress there should be no issue motivating the squad for the challenge of the National League South side.

Havant and Waterlooville led twice against Liverpool at Anfield in 2008 and will be channelling the spirit of that day as they look to upset the South Londoners.

We are predicting eight changes to the XI that started against Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have adopted a 3-5-2 system since Nigel Adkins’ departure and the same will likely be deployed even with the decrease in strength of opposition.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1. Karlan Grant Yes No

The eight alterations are as follows: Stephen Henderson to make his second debut for the club in the place of Craig MacGillivray, Deji Elerewe in for Jason Pearce, Ben Watson for George Dobson, Sean Clare for Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan replaces Elliot Lee, Pape Souare in for Ben Purrington, Charlie Kirk in for Conor Washington and finally Josh Davison for Jayden Stockley.

There will be particular scrutiny on the performances of Charlie Kirk and Albie Morgan who have not played a minute since Adkins’ departure.

Havant and Waterlooville have players with Football League experience to look out for in the form of Billy Clifford, Oscar Gobern and Manny Adebowale.