Deja vu feeling will grow at Charlton as Celtic look to follow rivals’ 2019 lead: Comment

Alfie Doughty’s future at Charlton Athletic remains far from certain with the flying youngster yet to pen a new deal at the south-east London club.

The Addicks saw Doughty emerge on the scene last year in earnest, with an opportunity for him to come into the Championship and show what he could do.

Quickly, he seized the chance with a fearless attacking approach and, unsurprisingly, now in League One, he’s widely seen as one of Charlton’s key men – despite being out since October with a hamstring tear.

Certainly, the Addicks have made no secret of wanting to get him on a new deal past the end of this season but, as things wear on, there’ll be a growing sense of history potentially repeating itself.

In Celtic, Doughty has a suitor that remains keen on signing him, having been turned away several times in the summer.

Indeed, the Bhoys – though they’d not like the comparison – appear to be following Rangers’ 2019 example when they snapped up Joe Aribo on a free and it’s something Charlton will be all too aware of.

Back then, they were eager to keep the attacking midfielder at the club, citing him as a key cog in their wheel ahead of a return to the Championship but, evidently, the lure of Rangers was too much and it had seemed for a while that an exit was on the cards.

Now, Doughty has the chance to commit to Charlton in similar circumstances but, again, is bound to be aware of the interest in him and, thus far, it appears that interest is intriguing him enough to not ink an Addicks deal.

It’s a situation Charlton will want to avoid happening again, of course, but right now there’s every chance history could well repeat itself.