Definitive update given on Bristol City’s pursuit of John Terry

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has poured cold water on speculation linking John Terry with the vacant managerial role at Bristol City for a second time.

Terry has been heavily linked with the vacant job at Ashton Gate, with the Express claiming that City are considering a move for Terry, who reportedly wants to become a manager after two years at Villa.

Bristol City are on the lookout for a new boss following the dismissal of Lee Johnson less than three weeks ago, after the club saw their play-off hopes diminish under the 39-year-old.

Dean Smith, though, has once again denied speculation that Terry will be departing Villa Park anytime soon, as Villa continue to fight for their place in the Premier League.

As per Birmingham Live, he said: “I answered it a couple of weeks ago. I spoke to JT about the Bristol City link and he said no.

“He’s fully-focused on the job here. We have a really good working relationship and a good relationship away from work as well. We really enjoy working together.”

Terry became Smith’s assistant following the latter’s appointment at Villa Park in October 2018, with the duo helping the Villans win promotion to the top-flight via the Championship play-offs last term.

City have placed Dean Holden in temporary charge until the end of the season, with Chris Hughton said to be in talks with the club over becoming their new boss.

The Verdict

I don’t think Terry would be the right appointment for Bristol City at this moment in time.

They need a tried and tested manager who knows how to win promotion to the Premier League, as Johnson’s lack of experience hindered their chances of reaching the top-flight, I feel.

Hughton would be a perfect option for the club, and I think steering the Robins into the Premier League would be a big ask for Terry in his first managerial role.