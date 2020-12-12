‘Definition of insanity’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to team news as kick-off looms

Nottingham Forest will be looking to arrest a winless run of six games this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Brentford at the City Ground.

The Reds have embarked on a dismal run of form of late, picking up only one point since the international break, and losing five of their last six matches.

Last time out, they lost 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road, with goals from Jacob Sorensen and Emi Buendia securing a midweek win for the league leaders.

As he looks for a response from his side this afternoon, Hughton has named just one to the side that lost to Norwich on Wednesday evening.

Ryan Yates comes back into the side following his one-game suspension, after he was sent off for a deliberate handball against Reading.

Out goes Samba Sow, who has only recently recovered from an injury problem.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team announcement…

