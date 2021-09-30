‘Definition of a handful’ – Many Luton Town fans react to 23-year-old’s display in victory over Coventry City

Luton Town put an end to six games without a Championship win by beating Coventry City side who had only concede six goals all season by 5 goals to nil.

In what was a similarly dominant first half showing like the one against Swansea City 11 days ago, The Hatters maintained a high level of performance throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Braces for Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick, and an excellent finish from Luke Berry, earned Luton all three points in style.

Adebayo, who squandered two glorious chances to get something out of their game against Bournemouth on Saturday, put in a near-flawless display against The Sky Blues.

Not only did he score twice, but the towering front man won the majority of his aerial battles and helped link up the play brilliantly.

The 23-year-old, who signed for The Hatters earlier in 2021, was playing League Two football with Walsall this time last year, proving to be an excellent addition.

Adebayo started his career with Fulham, but after struggling to break into the club’s first team set up, he departed for the Midlands club.

Here, we take a look at how some Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to Adebayo’s dominant performance against The Sky Blues…

This is going to be another classic under the lights, just better go our way. Elijah Adebayo is a king — Steven Day 🏳️‍🌈 (@StevenDay_) September 29, 2021

Elijah Adebayo. Definition of a handful. — Max Pollard (@MaxPollard92) September 29, 2021

Elijah Adebayo is brilliant isn’t he! — DoughnutDovee (@DoughnutDove) September 29, 2021

Some outstanding individual performances too. Tom Lockyer was absolute class. Elijah Adebayo exorcised the ghosts of misses at Bournemouth. Great night. — Laurence Inwood (@lolinwood) September 29, 2021

29/09/2021

Kenilworth Road

Sky Bet Championship

Luton Town 5-0 Coventry City Something about Kenilworth Road under the lights that does it for me, Luton absolutely dominant from start to finish. Elijah Adebayo what a player! #LTFC #CCFC pic.twitter.com/j2jr23raiN — Olly (@ollygsims) September 29, 2021

Elijah Adebayo. What. A. Player — CG (@CamGirdwood) September 29, 2021

OHHHH BABY DO YOU KNOW ITS WORTH ELIJAH ADEBAYO IS THE BEST ON EARTH THE SILKY ENGLISHMAN IS JUST WHAT WE NEED HE’LL TAKE LUTON TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE #ltfc — Craig (@SilkyLautaro) September 30, 2021