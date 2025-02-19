This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

As Blackburn Rovers navigate another challenging Championship season, questions are emerging about the future of Ryan Hedges.

The versatile Welsh winger, who joined from Aberdeen in January 2022, has made 95 appearances and scored seven goals for the club.

At 29 years old, Hedges' contract includes an option for a 12-month extension, which the club seems inclined to trigger, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

But is he worth keeping around, or should Rovers part ways on a free transfer this summer?

FLW fan pundit Simon Middlehurst believes the answer is clear: Hedges’ experience and versatility make him an invaluable squad player, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership and transfer budget.

A fan’s perspective: Hedges’ value to Blackburn

When asked whether Blackburn Rovers should trigger Ryan Hedges' one-year extension, Middlehurst didn’t hesitate to back the Welsh international. Describing Hedges as “a bit of a weird one,” he noted the winger’s inconsistency, explaining, “He goes through stages where he plays really, really well, and he’s another one who gets a little injury and he’s knocked back a bit.”

Despite this, Middlehurst sees value in retaining Hedges, especially given Blackburn’s current circumstances.

“I think with looking at the squad and what we've got to offer, I definitely think he is someone that we should be looking to trigger his one-year extension,” he explained. Middlehurst pointed to the ongoing “uncertainty around the owner still, and what money they're going to be able to offer us in terms of bringing players in,” adding, “so he's definitely worth having as someone around.”

Middlehurst also emphasised Hedges’ experience and versatility, which he believes are valuable assets for a youthful squad.

“I think he's a great squad player as well, he’s someone who’s got a lot of experience,” Middlehurst noted. Reflecting on the team’s composition, he explained, “If you look on the whole as well, apart from the signings we’ve made, we’ve still got a relatively young squad, players are coming through, so he's definitely worth it as someone to have around, and someone we should be looking to keep.”

For Middlehurst, Hedges’ experience and adaptability make him a valuable squad member, especially in uncertain times. His perspective highlights Hedges’ role not just as a player but as a steadying presence in a developing Blackburn Rovers side.

Experience and versatility: Why Hedges is worth keeping

Hedges’ journey at Blackburn has been a mix of highs and lows, largely influenced by injury setbacks. After overcoming two significant hamstring injuries, he has re-established himself as a regular under recently outbound head coach John Eustace.

His versatility, able to play in multiple attacking roles, provides tactical flexibility - something every Championship squad needs.

Despite not being the most prolific in front of goal, his experience at 29 makes him a valuable asset in an otherwise youthful team.

Blackburn’s uncertain ownership situation is crucial; with financial constraints potentially limiting new signings, retaining a reliable squad player like Hedges becomes even more sensible.

His adaptability on the pitch means he can fill in across various positions, reducing the pressure to sign multiple replacements should injuries or suspensions occur.

In a division as grueling as the Championship, depth and experience can be the difference between a promotion push and mid-table obscurity.

Ryan Hedges at Blackburn Rovers so far (source) Year Appearances Goals Assists 2022 11 0 1 2022-23 48 4 4 2023-24 18 2 5 2024-25 34 1 1

The “intention has been set” to extend Hedges’ deal, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, and Middlehurst’s perspective supports this direction.

With Blackburn navigating uncertain waters off the pitch, maintaining squad stability becomes paramount. Hedges offers exactly that - reliability, experience, and versatility.

Triggering his one-year extension seems like a low-risk, high-reward move.

As Rovers fans continue to debate the future of Ryan Hedges, the decision may ultimately come down to pragmatism. In a squad that needs to find a new identity and a new manager, Hedges’ presence could be just the steadying influence they need.