‘Definitely worth a punt’ – Should Derby spend £2m to beat QPR, Stoke and Boro in race for striker? The verdict

Derby County target Lyndon Dykes is reportedly available for £2 million, with a string of Championship sides keen on the forward.

The Rams have been consistently linked with the 24-year-old, who scored 12 times and added 10 assists last season.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Livingston want £2 million for Dykes and have rejected a £1.2 million bid from Barnsley.

The report claims that Middlesbrough, QPR, and Stoke City are also keen.

So, is it worth Derby spending £2 million on the striker?

We pressed our FLW for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’d question whether this is the type of signing Cocu wants to do.

Dykes is a decent striker, at a good age at 24 and with a decent goalscoring record in Scotland.

However, is he the man to get Derby from mid-table to play-off contention? I’m not entirely sure.

I like how Cocu gets his players playing, but he’s going to be very specific with who he approaches to strengthen this season.

It might have been a signing Derby would chase in previous years, but I don’t see Dykes fitting into Cocu’s regime.

George Harbey

This would be a great signing for Derby, and it would be a bargain of a signing too.

Phillip Cocu definitely needs to bring in another striker or two this summer following the departure of Chris Martin, plus Jack Marriott’s future at Pride Park is up in the air after failing to make an impact this term.

Dykes contributed to 22 goals for Livingston in 2019/20 and scored 12, which shows that he knows where the net is.

£2 million for a 24-year-old who has endured an impressive season in front of goal, albeit in the Scottish Premiership, is an absolute bargain and definitely worth a punt from a Derby perspective.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Dykes looks like an impressive player with a real eye for goal. The 24-year-old notched nine goals and recorded eight assists for Livingstone last season, and is attracting interest from across the board, but I do question whether Derby would be the right fit. The Rams of course have let go of Chris Martin which does mean there is a space to fill in the attacking department, but they already have Martyn Waghorn, Jack Marriott and of course, Wayne Rooney who can operate as a striker. The main question mark here is whether Dykes would be able to translate his form north of the border, in the Championship, and for £2 million in this current financial climate, it may not be worth the risk. I think Derby need to be going for more proven options for next season if they want to launch a genuine promotion push, with Dykes likely proving a better option for other sides in the division.