“Definitely under pressure” – Preston North End fan pundit speaks out over future of boss Ryan Lowe

It hasn’t been a rosy start to the new Championship season for Preston boss Ryan Lowe and he could even begin to be feeling some pressure in the Deepdale dugout soon too.

He started the campaign well enough defensively, with his side breaking years-old records in terms of their clean sheets and not conceding. The side went seven games without shipping a goal and it made them hard to beat and hard to break down.

The issue for North End came at the other end of the field, where the club struggled to hit the back of the net. With no goals going in at either end, it led to the side settling mainly for 0-0 draws, with the occasional 1-0 win. However, the goals have begun to go in at the wrong end of the field and that has led to them winning just once in their last five outings.

The side have now slipped to 15th in the table and another loss at the weekend to Sunderland could see them drop even further down the standings. If they don’t score easy, there will be even more pressure on Lowe to get his team firing – and if he doesn’t, then he could be at risk of losing his job potentially.

That’s despite only taking the role last December and Football League World’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden agrees, suggesting that if the club don’t pick up points in any of their next three fixtures, then there could be mounting pressure on Lowe. He does though think that the manager has made ‘a rod for his own back’ by making comments hinting that North End could be a top six team.

Speaking about the boss then, he said:”I think Lowe could become under pressure regarding if North End don’t pick up any victories in their next three games. I think the issue Ryan Lowe’s got is he bigged us up at the start of this season and I think on paper, we’ve had a relatively easy run-in. The fact that we’ve only won two of those first ten games, when you see a lot of winnable fixtures and we’ve played a lot of teams that you might expect to be down there, I definitely think if he doesn’t pick up points in his next three games and then you’re looking at two wins in thirteen, I think he’s definitely under pressure.

“That’s the problem, especially with the lack of goals as well, he’s probably made a rod for his own back really with a lot of his comments in pre-season and the fact that they’re not living up to that now could be quite problematic for him.”

The Verdict

Preston North End have been solid at times this season but it hasn’t clicked in every area of the field and that has been the real issue for the club and Ryan Lowe.

When PNE were keeping tight at the back, the goals needed to go in at the other end. If they had, we likely wouldn’t be having this debate over the future of the manager right now. North End would probably be much higher up the table and only a few losses into the new season rather than being in 15th and struggling for points.

The issue perhaps doesn’t all lie with Ryan Lowe, as he clearly wanted more recruits than he was allowed over the summer. Had he brought in the players he needed, it might have been a completely different story right now for Preston. Some blame then should fall at the feet of the club’s owners but Lowe is certainly not blame-free.

Weeden is right in suggesting that Lowe has made a rod for his own back with his claims over the team being able to be near the top end of the division and with things now not heading that way, it has perhaps increased the pressure on his shoulders. It will be interesting then to see how he fares in the next few games and whether that could mean his job is at risk.