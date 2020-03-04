‘Definitely’, ‘Too old’ – Gareth Barry question has got many West Brom fans talking

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to offer their thoughts on whether the club should cut ties with Gareth Barry this summer following his performance against Newcastle United last night.

Selected to start the fixture by Baggies manager Slaven Bilic, the midfielder would have been aiming to deliver a promising display at the Hawthorns.

However, after failing to produce the goods during the first-half of West Brom’s 3-2 defeat to the Magpies in the FA Cup, Barry was replaced by Filip Krovinovic who went on to deliver a superb cameo performance.

Since rejoining the club last November, the 39-year-old has struggled to make any inroads on the Baggies’ side due to the presence of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore.

Now in the twilight of his career, it will be intriguing to see whether Barry leaves West Brom when his existing contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

When you consider that the former England international struggled against Premier League opposition yesterday, he could be made surplus to requirements if the club achieve promotion to the top-flight in May.

After a member of The Real West Brom Fanzone asked Baggies fans whether Barry should be allowed to leave in the summer, many voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Here are some of best responses from the club’s supporters…

Martin Johnson: “Definitely, he hasn’t got the legs anymore.”

Malcolm Hazlewood: “He will go, no doubt.”

Charlie Woodruffe: “If we go up, yes.

“If we don’t, still yes.”

Ben Anwyl: “My personal view is yes.

“It’s hard to judge on one performance but we signed him towards the end of his career so knew it would finish sooner rather than later.

“I hope Chris Brunt will stay on in a training role though as he has been loyal to us over the years and has been a great servant.

“But not too bothered about Barry.”

Chloe Evans: “No.”

David Read: “Yes he is over the hill now, he’s done a great job for us but now if I were him I’d hang my boots up.”

Stuart Davies: “Definitely, he’s too slow now.

“Offer him a job coaching the youngsters.”

Anthony John Poole: “Time to dump both him and Brunt, maybe they can stay at the club in another role rather than trying to play.”

Simon Holland: “Offer him a job as a midfield coach, he needs to retire now.”

Mark Clee: “Yes, way too old.”