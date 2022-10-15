“Definitely time” – Norwich City fan pundit reveals thoughts over starting situation for Gabriel Sara

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are flying in the Championship again this season, with Dean Smith hopeful of leading his charges to another promotion from the second tier if he can.

The Canaries have built up a reputation for being a yo-yo side, with the team notorious for storming to the second-tier title or at the very least a promotion, before spending just one campaign in the Premier League.

This year, they will be hoping not only to bounce back again but to go up and stay up in the top flight. In order to do so, they’ve added plenty of fresh faces and plenty of talent to their ranks in order to ensure they are able to compete well both now and in the future.

Quiz: Did Norwich City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 St Andrew's? Won Drew Lost

One such signing that they made over the summer transfer window was the addition of Gabriel Sara. The Brazilian joined from Sao Paulo, having spent the entirety of his career with the club to date. This move over to England and the second tier marks the first time he has moved clubs and moved country.

Having looked sharp in the Serie A in Brazil then, Norwich decided to pounce and give him a chance in the second tier. So far, the player has looked bright when he has got onto the pitch too and in eight games has bagged one goal and one assist. When you consider that those eight games have led to just 2.2 lots of 90 minutes, leading to a current rate of 0.90 goals or assists per 90, it makes for impressive reading.

There is a debate to be had then over whether the 23-year-old should be starting more games and speaking to Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes over the midfielder, he feels that now is the time to start throwing the player into the team from the beginning of their games.

Speaking about it, he said: “It is definitely time for Gabriel Sara to start matches. Every time that he is on the pitch, he does really, really well, brings some flair and some creativity that we don’t really have right now.

“Even though when he signed he was injured, we bought him for a lot of money and he needs to be starting matches and I think he is ready to, even against Preston when he came on, he was really bright and he scored and I don’t think it’s going to be long until he is in the starting eleven.”

The Verdict

Gabriel Sara was a bit of an unknown name before his move to Norwich, so not much was known of him and what he would be like especially in England and the Championship.

The midfielder then represented somewhat of a risk for Dean Smith but it is one that looks like it could already be paying off. When he has been able to get onto the field, he has not let the Canaries down and he has earned a place in the team from the start rather than just off the bench in fixtures.

His goals and assists show that he is adapting to England nicely and that he can become a key player for the club going forward. When you consider his age, you would have to think the potential is there for him to get even better too and that means if he starts games and continues to thrive, he could become one of the best in his position in the league.

Sara then should start more and Downes agrees, with the player showing flashes of his brilliance during his cameos. If he keeps the performances up, then those starts are soon to follow this season.