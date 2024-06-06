Highlights Paddy McNair's tenure with Middlesbrough ends on a touching note after six successful seasons with the club.

A versatile player with 219 appearances, McNair's departure opens up opportunities for young talent at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough fan pundit views McNair's exit as a necessary move to control finances and invest in emerging players.

Paddy McNair revealed last month that he is leaving Middlesbrough upon the expiry of his contract in an emotional Instagram post thanking the fans, staff and players.

The epitome of a professional, he signed for Boro from North East rivals Sunderland back in 2018 for a fee believed to be around £5 million, playing over 200 times for the Teessiders across six seasons.

His first season saw him make just 16 Championship appearances for Boro, but the following two years he accrued 87 out of a possible 97, becoming a firm part of the side and a fan favourite in the process.

He issued a farewell message on Instagram addressing his Boro compatriots: "After six years and 219 appearances my time @theboroofficial has come to an end.

"Big thank you to all the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years.

"Looking forward to the next chapter❤️"

McNair is a versatile player, capable of operating in the heart of defence or in the centre of midfield, and he could provide depth for plenty of teams as a utility player. It has now been years since the Northern Irish international put pen to paper on a contract at the Riverside Stadium, having penned a long-term contract until 2024 way back in December 2020.

Before getting injured this campaign, despite his contract situation, McNair featured regularly for Michael Carrick's side.

In spite of that, reports then suggested that McNair was unlikely to get a new contract offer, which has since come to fruition.

Middlesbrough reaction to McNair exit

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Phil Spencer of talkSPORT has offered his reaction to the exit of McNair and believes it was the right time for all parties involved.

He said: "It was definitely the right time to let McNair leave Middlesbrough this summer, in my opinion.

"He arrived at the club back in 2018, and it was under a completely different regime when he came in, and he came in on big money as well.

"In the last few years, he has probably been Middlesbrough's highest earner, or certainly one of them.

"I think as far as Middlesbrough's plans are moving forward, and their business model, and their transfer strategy - it's now about young talent who they can develop and sell on for a profit.

"McNair has been a brilliant servant for Middlesbrough over the last few years. He's been a first-team regular an largely his versatility has been a huge asset for the club, given that he's been able to play at centre-back, right-back, and central midfield.

"We've seen that sort of versatility aid Middlesbrough massively over that time, but I do think the time was right to allow him to move on.

"Middlesbrough are under a relative amount of pressure to keep their finances under control, just as every other club in the Championship, and they've got a budget that they need to stick to.

"I think about just how much money McNair was on - I think around £20,000 per week - I just don't think it's really worth it when you consider the other options that we have at centre-back going into the new season.

"We've got Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg, and Matt Clarke. So, we've got four top quality options at Championship level who will all be vying for two spots next season.

"I think as far as McNair is concerned, he's a player who will probably just want a new challenge and I think for us it's the right decision to get him off the wage bill.

"It gives Middlesbrough the opportunity to invest in a younger player, but I think he's deserved the chance to go off and explore his options elsewhere. He's been at the club for six years and has been a brilliant servant.

"He's put in some brilliant performances along the way, even thinking back to last season and the play-off games against Coventry where he had Viktor Gyokeres in his pocket for the two legs largely.

"The time was right to move him on and best of luck to him moving forward, and hopefully he can find another opportunity to show his talents elsewhere."

Paddy McNair career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 27 0 0 Sunderland 26 5 3 Middlesbrough 219 14 16 Northern Ireland 68 6 5

McNair leaves Middlesbrough

On a free transfer, he would surely have plenty of Championship suitors lining up to sign him, given his vast experience at this level, and even some lower-end Premier League sides may be keen as well. He’s been a solid performer for Boro, and he has versatility that has made him dependable.

But it now remains to be seen as to what the Northern Irishman's next move is and how Middlesbrough also move to fill the void this summer under Carrick, although they are well stocked in central defence, as Spencer alludes to. They may require further depth in the heart of midfield or at right-back, though, with McNair's versatility so crucial for so long.

The 29-year-old is a powerful defensive player with decent quality in possession, and could be a starter for a number of Championship clubs and a depth option for Premier League sides.

His leadership may also be a miss, even if now felt like the right time for a parting of ways between the club and player.