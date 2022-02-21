“Definitely the right decision” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues verdict on Dan Jebbison call made by Heckingbottom

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United decided to make several moves during the previous transfer window as manager Paul Heckingbottom put his own stamp on the club’s squad.

Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman and Michael Verrips were all allowed to leave on a temporary basis whilst Adam Davies and Charlie Goode were both drafted in by the Blades.

Heckingbottom also opted to recall Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion on deadline day.

During his time at Burton, the forward managed to show some real signs of promise as he scored nine goals for the club in all competitions.

Since returning to Bramall Lane, Jebbison has only made one appearance for the club in the Championship.

However, when you consider that Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are both currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective injuries, Jebbison may be handed the chance to showcase his talent on a regular basis in the coming months.

Making reference to the club’s decision to recall Jebbison, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owaine Wyse has admitted that he believes that this was the right call by the Blades.

Speaking to FLW about the forward, Wyse said: “Yeah, for me bringing Jebbison back was definitely the right decision.

“I can see him being a big player for us for the rest of the season.

“I can see the argument as to why some fans wanted to leave him at Burton, he was doing really well obviously and he was working with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who was a great striker himself.

“I can see that would help him.

“I think Paul Heckingbottom knows him really well.

“Obviously Heckingbottom worked with our youth team before so he knows Jebbison.

“I think with the injuries to Brewster and McGoldrick though, [it was] a no-brainer for me to bring him back to work alongside Sharp and McBurnie as the three out-and-out forwards.

“I can see Jebbison linking up well with Ndiaye and Gibbs-White as well, they are all very pacey and I can see us causing a lot of problems for other Championship defenders with them three.”