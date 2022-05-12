“Definitely the right decision” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts as 2020 signing departs the Valley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Gunter initially signed for Charlton Athletic in 2020 and was a regular part of the side in League One last season.

This season, the 32-year-old has had slightly less involvement as he has made 18 appearances.

This week, Charlton announced their retained list and Gunter is one of the names that has been released from the club.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming if he thought this was the correct decision: “Yeah, definitely the right decision to release Chris Gunter.

“I think honestly if he hadn’t signed a two year contract, then I would have released him last season.

“I don’t think he’s up to it at League One level, looks slow on the ball, defensively not at all reliable. Played some games right centre-back and left centre-back and never looked great. Played some games at right-back this season and didn’t look great.

“I think he was probably one player that Charlton fans were 100% unanimous on that he had to get released and I don’t think he’s going to be remembered too fondly by Charlton fans.”

The Verdict:

You can understand the decision to release Gunter this season as he hasn’t been able to have much impact for Charlton this season.

Furthermore, now at 32-years-old he will be reaching the end of his career and Charlton will be wanting to look at some younger names and players who are more in their prime to fit into their first team.

There was no chance of Gunter being a first team player next season and therefore to retain him would have been a waste of money for the club.

Furthermore, it doesn’t sound as though the fans were too disappointed to see him leave suggesting this was the right decision for all parties this summer.