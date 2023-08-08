Highlights Ipswich Town started their Championship season with an impressive 2-1 victory over Sunderland, with goals from Leif Davis and George Hirst.

Captain Sam Morsy was the standout performer for Ipswich, earning the man of the match award and proving his importance to the team.

Ipswich showed defensive resilience and attacking threat in their victory, signaling that they are ready to compete in the Championship this season.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It was an outstanding start to the new Championship season for Ipswich Town as they beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

After a first half largely controlled by the Black Cats, the Tractor Boys took the lead in stoppage time when Leif Davis' volley deflected in off Nathan Broadhead.

The goal seemed to give Ipswich increased confidence and they doubled their advantage shortly after the break when George Hirst latched on to Broadhead's through ball and fired home.

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Trai Hume was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after bringing down Davis, but the hosts rallied after the sending off and halved the deficit with four minutes remaining through Dan Neil to set up a tense finish.

The Black Cats almost equalised in the 14th minute of added time, but Neil was denied by Vaclav Hladky as Kieran McKenna's side held on for an impressive three points in their first game back in the second tier.

How did Sam Morsy perform for Ipswich Town against Sunderland?

Captain Morsy was the standout performer for the Tractor Boys and he earned the man of the match award after his all-action display at the heart of midfield.

The 31-year-old's future at Portman Road had looked uncertain earlier this summer as he was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but Morsy said he was unaware of the interest and insisted was fully focused on the season ahead.

FLW's Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry was delighted to see Morsy remain in Suffolk and believes that he is the club's most important player.

"Sam Morsy is definitely the most important player in the team," Henry said.

"I'd potentially rival Morsy with Woolfenden and Walton in terms of being the core of the team, but I think Morsy is the pin and the pivot that everything works around.

"He's the catalyst to be on the front foot, he's the catalyst to get the ball down and start passing it and he's the catalyst to put a challenge in when necessary.

"I think him being in and around the squad on and off the pitch is the most important aspect for Town, very glad to see that we've extended his contract, it came as part of a clause if we got promoted, but good to have him around for at least two more years.

"I think he showed in his man of the match performance against Sunderland what he can do in the Championship and that he isn't limited to League One, he's definitely capable of playing in this tier of football."

What next for Ipswich Town?

Ipswich take on League One side Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Tuesday night before hosting Stoke City in the league on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are widely expected to be competitive in the Championship this season and it was an excellent start to life back in the second tier with the victory at Sunderland.

McKenna's side saw much less of the ball than they are used to, but they still found a way to win and they certainly did not look out of place at the higher level.

The defensive resilience Ipswich became known for in League One was in evidence as they kept the Black Cats' attacking threats quiet, while the likes of Broadhead, Hirst, Davis and Conor Chaplin looked incredibly dangerous going forward.

There will be tough tests ahead for Ipswich, but it looks set to be another exciting season at the club.