Middlesbrough aim to get back to winning ways after an opening-week defeat to Millwall.

Boro did not begin their campaign in the way Michael Carrick would have wanted due to a late 1-0 win for the Lions at Riverside courtesy of 18-year-old Romain Esse.

The former Manchester United midfielder inserted a new lease of life into the club upon appointment last season, taking his new side comfortably away from the relegation battle into the play-off picture. Defeat over the two legs to Coventry City, however, brought an end to the fairytale dream as they love to seek revenge in the Midlands this weekend.

Boro have made several notable signings so far this window in hopes of going one step closer in their promotion aims, Seny Dieng coming in between the sticks to replace Zack Steffen while there has been a clear focus on potential with several young stars coming to Riverside.

Wingers Morgan Rogers, Alex Gilbert and Sam Silvera all join the fold while young Dutch defender Rav van den Berg adds competition to the backline.

A big talking point, however, is the role of Isaiah Jones this season - a bright spark on the right-hand side who failed to hit the heights he had previously set last year.

Who is Isaiah Jones?

Operating across the right flank, the 24-year-old utilises his quick turn of pace to beat opponents down the channels while being a useful asset in terms of crossing and picking the final ball to supply the front line.

After impressing at non-league side Tooting & Mitcham United, he joined the club in 2019 before being sent out on loan to Scottish sides Kilmarnock and Queen of the South to aid his development.

He quickly became a Boro first-team regular upon his return, playing 42 times in the 2021/22 season, recording eight assists and certainly grabbing the headlines, winning the Championship Player of the Month award for December.

Game time, however, dropped off last season with just 24 starts in 34 appearances on the side’s journey back up the division, while still recording eight goal contributions.

Scoring in the midweek EFL Cup outing against Huddersfield, however, Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is eager to see Jones return to the fold.

Dana said: “Yeah I would love to see Isaiah Jones back in the team. Obviously, he had a really difficult season last season but there’s definitely still a player in him that Michael Carrick can get the best out of in my opinion so I’d love to see him start against Coventry.

“He’s a bright player and a direct player. I think that was what we were lacking against Millwall and a genuine bit of width as well in that side.

“There are a few positions in that team that I would like to see rotated and I would like to see him come in and play on that right side.”

Where does Jones fit into the starting lineup?

With Carrick opting for a back four, Jones has had to adapt his role once again to best suit the system.

Previously often operating as a wing back in a back three, he is often utilised as a right-winger as part of the attacking quartet with Carrick preferring a more conventional defender in the right back slot - the likes of Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel have all taken up the position in recent times.

Given the freedom to drive at defenders or catch them out on the overlap while also being able to deliver dangerous crosses into the area will be crucial.

A major component will be confidence if he is to succeed this season and a goal against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup will go a long way in doing so. Time may be needed too to build an effective partnership with this new-look frontline, as the likes of Morgan Rogers and Sam Silvera familiarise themselves with the new system and style at Riverside.