Stoke City have suddenly sparked into life in the last four Championship matches under Alex Neil, showing a lot of promise in building towards next term.

The Potters' January transfer business is beginning to reflect well in a run that has seen them beat Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, along with claiming respectable draws against Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

However, the nature of their January business has left them fairly reliant on loan players who are set to return to their parent clubs in the summer.

There could be sequences of events in which some of those currently at the bet365 Stadium on a temporary basis are made available to the club on permanent terms in the summer, but until that comes to pass it is important Stoke do not bank on them bolstering the squad for next season.

Alex Neil issued a measured response when asked about the futures of the likes of Matija Sarkic, Ki-Jana Hoever, Dujon Sterling, Will Smallbone, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe and whether they could be pursued by the club by StokeonTrentLive.

He said: "I think everything is possible.

"Once we get to the end of the season we've not only got the lads who are here on loan but the lads who are out of contract currently in the summer as well.

"I don't think anything is off the table.

"You'll have a section of people who will say we don't stand a chance of getting him, him or him.

"That's rubbish.

"You have another section saying we'll definitely sign him, him and him.

"That's also rubbish.

"There is every possibility that we could sort something out to try to keep the fabric of the team at the moment which I think at the moment is functioning very well together and then try to grow and add to it in the summer.

"That's the aim.

"Ultimately there will be some decisions that we won't be in full control of because they're not our players.

"It'll be down to negotiations, their willingness to want to come, fees and all that sort of stuff."

The Verdict

The Potters have had to conduct themselves responsibly and spend less money than we have become accustomed to in recent years in the last handful of transfer windows, in part due to financial fair play.

Stoke have one of the richest ownership groups in the second tier, but there is a limit to the scale of losses that can be written off every year, a large part of which have come from poor recruitment since relegation to the Championship.

Neil is a manager whose trajectory would be pushing for promotion to the top-flight again and the foundations have been laid for him to do exactly that with the Potters next term.