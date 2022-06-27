“Definitely” – Sheffield Wednesday sign 30-year-old: Is he a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday had a good season under Darren Moore last term, although their aim of promotion to the Championship proved to be just out of reach.

Despite a top six finish which saw the Owls taking part in the play-offs, a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland on aggregate across two legs of the semi-finals meant Wednesday will stay in League One for another season.

However, Darren Moore knows where his side are now and will be looking towards the new season feeling as though he has good foundations in place.

His side have been linked with Michael Smith for some time after he had a brilliant season with Rotherham United last season as they gained promotion to the Championship.

Smith scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 45 league games last year and last week, Wednesday announced that they have signed the 30-year-old ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW whether they think the striker will be a guaranteed starter in Moore’s squad next season.

Marcus Ally

Definitely, potentially even leaping in front of Lee Gregory in the pecking order.

Smith contributes so much outside of his goalscoring and is in the peak years of his career.

The 30-year-old has produced back-to-back outstanding campaigns from an individual standpoint for Rotherham, and with arguably an improved supporting cast at Wednesday, he will be the player to lead the line.

With Saido Berahino, Florian Kamberi and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing not in the shake-up for next term, Smith will be someone that Moore is looking to build the attacking contingent around.

With his back to goal Smith is one of the best strikers you can buy outside of the Premier League, providing an alternative angle of attack for the Owls, with Barry Bannan to continue pulling the strings as a deep lying playmaker.

Toby Wilding

You do get the feeling that Smith will be a regular starter for Wednesday over the course of the next season.

Wednesday did often start with two centre forwards last season, so the prospect of their new signing linking up with Lee Gregory – who was excellent last season – could be exciting for Owls fans.

Indeed, with Smith having also made the step back into the League One after winning promotion from the Championship, you imagine he may have had to be given some assurance that he would get opportunities in Darren Moore’s side, to be convinced to make that move to Hillsborough.

Given the goals he has shown he can get at this level, there should be no concerns about giving him those opportunities either, meaning it would be a surprise if Smith is not consistently on the Sheffield Wednesday team sheet in the 2022/23 campaign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’m not sure how how Darren Moore will change up the style to suit Michael Smith, but he simply has to start.

If Lee Gregory and Smith can form a solid partnership up top, the Owls will have themselves a potent attacking duo.

Smith’s goal record in League One speaks for itself, and he can also provide assists for Gregory with his hold up skills and ability to bring others into play.

I’m excited to see how Smith does at Wednesday next campaign as it has the potential to be the signing of the summer in League One.