“Definitely one of those” – Kevin Phillips addresses West Brom player’s situation amidst this international break

Kevin Phillips believes this international break could act as a “blessing in disguise” for Callum Robinson, during a conversation with West Brom News.

The 27-year-old, who has been unable to show the form that he has displayed in the previous year, has appeared 36 times in the league this season, returning six goals and eight assists in that time.

However, he has netted just twice and provided two assists since the turn of the year, with the Republic of Ireland set to face Lithuania tonight.

Speaking to West Brom News about the break in the Championship season and Callum Robinson, Phillips said: “When your manager sends a player away on international duty, they always wish them their best. If they haven’t been playing well, go and find some form in your training and your games.

“Try not to get injured and you come back ready to go and you’ve found a bit of form so they can be a blessing in disguise, players find it comfortable when they go away on international duty and rise to the occasion – Robinson is definitely one of those.

“If he can do that in the next couple of games then it can only benefit Steve Bruce and the squad if he comes back full of confidence and hopefully takes it into the remainder of the season.”

The verdict

He may not have shown the consistent displays that fans of the Championship have grown accustomed to seeing, but he is never far off a good spell on form it seems.

This could act as the spark needed for Robinson to rediscover his form, should he see some minutes tonight for his international side against Lithuania.

The 27-year-old will likely be a big part of Bruce’s plans next season with the forward still having three years left on his contract when summer comes around.

The Baggies still have eight matches this season and Robinson will be looking to use the games to get back to the form he knows he can show.