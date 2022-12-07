“Definitely on the list” – Hearts manager addresses interest in Sheffield Wednesday man

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that his side are keeping an eye on Callum Paterson’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday in January.

As per a report from Football Scotland, the Scottish outfit are considering a January swoop for the 28-year-old, who sees his contract at Hillsborough expire in the summer.

Strengthening their forward options in the summer, game time has been limited for the versatile player at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Confirming that Paterson is a player on his radar with the January transfer window in mind, the Hearts boss told the Edinburgh News: “I know Callum is out of contract at the end of the season and he is one we have looked at. But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player at the moment.

“We have a number of targets we are eyeing up ahead of the January window in certain positions and he’s one who is definitely on the list. But it’s whether it gets done or not.”

The verdict

Paterson, who started his playing career at Tynecastle, has not been provided with many opportunities at Sheffield Wednesday this season, meaning it is a potential move that he might look favourably on.

The versatile 28-year-old has seen the competition levels at Hillsborough rise during the summer, with Darren Moore possessing a Championship-level squad.

As well as it being a potential return, Paterson would add real value to Hearts as they look to bolster their attacking options during the January window.

Should they opt to move on from a Paterson pursuit, then he could quite easily be someone they look at again when the summer comes around.